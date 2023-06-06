Listen to this article here

Cuba Gooding Jr. is headed to a New York City courthouse on Tuesday to face allegations of raping a woman in his hotel room 10 years ago.

After pleading guilty to a misdemeanor, the actor underwent alcohol and behavioral counseling, and he was then allowed to withdraw that guilty plea.

The actor’s federal civil trial begins one year after he avoided prison by pleading guilty in a state criminal case that accused him of groping several women.

He instead pled guilty to a non-criminal harassment violation, which cleared his record, The Associated Press reported.

Suit says Gooding “took a position between her and the hotel room door.”

ABC News reports the woman, who is suing Gooding in Manhattan federal court, said she met the actor in a Greenwich Village restaurant in 2013 while having dinner with a friend. According to her lawsuit, Gooding invited the woman to the Mercer Hotel, where he was staying, for drinks, and asked her to join him in his room while he changed clothes.

The Oscar winner allegedly put on music, “took a position between her and the hotel room door,” and then started undressing, the lawsuit said.

The woman said that as she tried to leave, Gooding “blocked her from the door and pushed her onto the bed,” according to the lawsuit. It also alleges the woman told Gooding “no” multiple times, “but he wouldn’t stop” touching her.

Gooding then allegedly “aggressively removed Plaintiff’s underwear” and raped her, and allegedly raped her a second time a short while later, the lawsuit said.

Gooding has denied the allegations and said the encounter was consensual despite numerous

Three other women who have accused Gooding of sexual abuse will be allowed to testify at trial, according to an order the judge issued on Friday, according to ABC News.

“The prior acts are sufficiently similar to Plaintiff’s allegations because all involve sudden sexual assaults or attempted sexual assaults connected with the Defendant and victims’ presence in social settings prominently featuring drinking like festivals, bars, nightclubs and restaurants,” Judge Paul Crotty wrote.