“Bob’s Burgers” actor Jay Johnston has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Johnston, whose credits also include “Anchorman,” “Arrested Development,” and “The Sarah Silverman Program,” is accused of unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol complex and disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted area during the 2021 insurrection, according to court documents.

An image from Jan. 6, 2021, police body camera footage, included in a statement supporting an arrest warrant for Jay Johnston, circled in yellow. Credit…Department of Justice, via Associated Press

Johnston’s name surfaced in connection with the riot in March 2021 when amateur investigators said they recognized him in photographs shown in an F.B.I. call for tips on Twitter. Colleagues on the podcast “Harmontown” also tweeted that they recognized Johnston.

ABC News reports he turned himself in to the FBI in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Johnston was part of the mob on the West Plaza of the Capitol where he and others forced police into a tunnel that led into the building, according to the Justice Department. Inside the tunnel, Johnston allegedly used a stolen police riot shield to push back against police multiple times.

Rioters yelled “Heave! Ho!” as they pushed against the officers, according to an FBI affidavit, which described Johnston as a participant in a “group assault” against officers.

The #FBI is still seeking information on people who took part in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you know this individual, visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. Refer to photo 247 in your tip. pic.twitter.com/CetMHzU190 — FBI (@FBI) March 4, 2021

As part of its Jan. 6 investigation, the FBI shared a photo of Johnston at the Capitol and, in March 2021, his lawyer called authorities to identify him, according to ABC News.

Efforts to reach an attorney for the Bob’s Burgers actor were reportedly unsuccessful.

Three people who know Johnston corroborated his identity, an FBI agent said in the affidavit, and one of those three shared a text they said Johnston wrote about being at the Capitol.

“The news has presented it as an attack. It actually wasn’t,” Johnston allegedly wrote, according to the affidavit. “Thought it kind of turned into that. It was a mess. Got maced and tear gassed and found it quite untastic.”

More than 1,040 people have been charged in connection with the attack on the Capitol, according to the Justice Department.

Prosecutors have indicated that there could be as many as another 1,000 people who might eventually face charges, according to The New York Times.