Former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” cast member Joseline Hernandez found herself in legal trouble after allegedly attacking rapper Big Lex at the Mayweather-Gotti fight on June 11, adding another chapter to her controversial history.

Hernandez, a Puerto Rican reality television personality, rapper, and actress, gained fame for her bold personality, dramatic storylines, and confrontational behavior on the VH1 reality TV series.

While Hernandez has faced criticism for her explosive nature, not much is publicly known about Big Lex, also known as Alexis Salazar, as she gained attention primarily through her association with Hernandez and their subsequent altercation.

Big Lex is a rapper and social media personality, and the incident at the Mayweather-Gotti fight brought her into the spotlight.

The incident unfolded backstage as boxing legend Floyd Mayweather entertained the crowd with his jabs in the ring

Amid the excitement, a confrontation erupted between Hernandez and Big Lex, resulting in Hernandez’s arrest on multiple charges, including trespassing and battery.

The incident itself further intensified an already charged atmosphere at the Mayweather-Gotti fight.

In an unexpected turn of events, another fight broke out inside the ring after the match between Gotti and Mayweather was stopped in the 6th round, adding to the chaotic nature of the event.

Videos capturing the altercation quickly went viral, amplifying the attention surrounding the incident

Hernandez’s actions have reignited discussions about her fiery personality, highlighting concerns about her volatile nature and raising questions about the potential ramifications of violent encounters and dynamics that can occur during high-profile events.