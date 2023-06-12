Listen to this article here

Milo Rich Jr. is not only a Black cyclist out of Tulsa, Oklahoma but last weekend he also competed in Tulsa Tough, a prominent city-wide bike race over the course of three days.

The Black Wall Street Times spoke with Milo about what makes him Tulsa Tough.

Milo says he was born into cycling and has never looked back. “It’s a family thing. My parents are from Belize, so that’s one of the main sports along with soccer.”

Milo says he’s always been around cycling since he was a child going to races.

Milo’s athletic journey initially took him to track and football, but his love for the sport eventually drew him back to cycling.

Milo stated, “After high school, and everything didn’t pan out that way, I was like, ‘you know what, I’m way too athletic to not be doing anything, let me go ahead and get myself a bike.’”

While on his journey of Cycling, Milo started his own team called “Logistics 918.”

Recognizing the lack of diversity in the cycling world, Milo established Logistics 918 to bring a fresh perspective and inclusivity to the sport.

“So around two years ago I wanted to start my own team,” said Milo. “I want to do something different and be more diverse in the cycling world since it’s so White dominant. I came up with the name Logistics and I ran with it.”

“The sky’s the limit, man,” said Milo. “I’m shooting for the podium and I expect my team to do the same.”

This past weekend, Logistics 918 competed in Tulsa Tough which Milo and his team have been practicing since their offseason in the winter.

With determination and ambition in each pedal forward, Milo makes his own mark and inspires others to join the cycling community.