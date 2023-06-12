Listen to this article here

After a hard-fought victory in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets find themselves on the brink of an unprecedented achievement — their first-ever NBA Championship in franchise history.

Despite Nikola Jokic rolling his ankle during mid-game, the contest remained tightly contested until the very end. While the Miami Heat attempted to slow down the dynamic duo of Jamal Murray and Jokic, they couldn’t contain the impressive performance of Bruce Brown, who contributed 21 points, or Aaron Gordon, the game’s leading scorer with 27 points.

Denver Nuggets dig themselves out of hole without Jokic

In a peculiar turn of events, Jokic’s impact on the stat sheet decreased in Game 4 with only 4 assists, the same as in their Game 2 loss.

However, what distinguished their victory in Game 4 was the emergence of other players stepping up, with two individuals scoring over 20 points.

Game 4 showcased the Nuggets’ resilience and depth, overcoming adversity with key contributions from players like Bruce Brown and Aaron Gordon.

The Heat must play ‘White-Hot’ to win The Finals

As the series heads to an elimination game with the Heat trailing 3-1, it is important to acknowledge the unwavering resilience of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat, who refuse to let their guard down.

Although the Nuggets’ talent has proven formidable, the Heat’s tenacity and determination have made this one of the greatest underdog NBA playoff runs of all time.

The Heat’s commendable persistence has oft been overshadowed by the Nuggets’ undeniable talent. In Monday’s Game 5, the Nuggets have the opportunity to make history as the Heat fight for their NBA lives.