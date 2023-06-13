Listen to this article here

In a historic victory, the Denver Nuggets have clinched the NBA championship for the first time in 47 years, led by the exceptional performance of Nikola Jokic throughout the playoffs.

First and foremost, we extend our congratulations to the Miami Heat for their remarkable journey and resilience in reaching the NBA Finals as the 8th seed. During the championship game, Bam Adebayo displayed a strong start, maintaining his momentum with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Jimmy Butler gradually found his rhythm to contribute 21 points and 5 assists.

The intensity of the game reached its peak as every possession became crucial, particularly in the final minutes when the score remained close. Now that the NBA Finals have concluded, what lies ahead for each team? And where does Nikola Jokic stand among the greats in NBA history?

Denver Nuggets: Champions of the shot clock

It is evident that the Miami Heat will require additional firepower to complement their existing roster. Recently, star point guard Damian Lillard expressed his interest in Miami as a potential trade destination, citing his close friendship with Bam Adebayo and the team’s need for backcourt shot creation.

On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets find themselves in a favorable position with their core intact. Their recent success is a testament to the strength and talent of their roster, suggesting that major changes may not be necessary.

In just eight years in the NBA, Nikola Jokic has already established himself as one of the greatest centers to ever grace the sport. With consecutive MVP titles, a championship ring, and a Finals MVP award, Jokic dominated the 2022-2023 playoffs by leading in points, rebounds, and assists—an unprecedented feat in a single playoff run.

Furthermore, he nearly averaged a triple-double throughout the entirety of the playoffs.

The 2022-2023 NBA season will undoubtedly be remembered as one for the books and for the Denver Nuggets, with Nikola Jokic’s exceptional performance rightfully earning him the spotlight as one of the stand out players of the year.