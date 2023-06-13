Listen to this article here

Last week, Nicki Minaj fell victim to two swatting pranks, an unfortunate series of events that disrupted her peace and safety. The initial incident involved a deceptive call to child services, falsely alleging that her 2-year-old son was being abused. Acting promptly, the police responded to the anonymous call and arrived at Minaj’s residence in Los Angeles at approximately 6 p.m.

Law enforcement officers diligently examined Minaj’s son for any signs of mistreatment and engaged in discussions with both Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty. Their efforts yielded no evidence of abuse, leading the police to inform Minaj that the call was likely a malicious prank.

However, the distressing pranks did not cease with the initial failed attempt to deceive authorities. The prankster made another audacious effort to summon the police to Minaj’s house around 3 a.m. This time, the anonymous call involved a false claim that her residence was engulfed in flames, thereby prompting emergency services to swiftly dispatch to her location.

Swatting pranks can yield dangerous results

Swatting pranks can yield grave and potentially fatal consequences. They occur when an individual intentionally notifies the authorities, often in an attempt to provoke an exaggerated and forceful police response. Public figures, such as politicians and celebrities like Minaj, are particularly susceptible to these distressing pranks due to their high-profile status.

Swatting incidents endanger innocent lives, as law enforcement officers often approach these situations with a heightened level of preparedness, including the potential use of force.

Furthermore, these fraudulent calls divert precious resources from law enforcement agencies, which could otherwise be allocated toward combating real criminal activities. The psychological toll on the victims and their families, especially individuals of color, can result in unnecessary trauma and even PTSD.

Many of her fans have taken to social media to express how appalled they are at the actions of the anonymous caller. One fan known on Twitter as Brando,tweeted, “I don’t care if you don’t like Nicki Minaj. Trying to send the SWAT team to a black woman’s house for no reason after all the protesting that was done against that is so disrespectful.”

According to TMZ, Minaj is resolute in her determination to ensure that the pranks are not overlooked or dismissed. In her quest for justice, she has enlisted the assistance of legal professionals to identify and expose the individual(s) responsible for swatting her, aiming to hold them accountable for their reckless and harmful actions.