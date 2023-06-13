Listen to this article here

During a night that deserved to be remembered for its historical significance, sadly, unpredictable and unprovoked gun violence has once again threatened the lives of innocent American citizens.

Nine people were injured in a shooting in Denver near the arena where the Nuggets had earlier won their first NBA title on Monday night, police said.

A suspect, who was also shot, was in custody, the Denver Police Department said in a statement. The suspect’s injuries were believed to have been non-life threatening, police said, according to ABC News.

Police state they are unaware of motive at this time

“As far as what led up to this altercation that resulted in the shots being fired, that’s still under investigation at this time,” police spokesperson Doug Schepman said. “It did occur in the area where we had largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night.”

A small crowd was in the area at the time of the shooting, he said, but had “diminished quite a bit at that point.” He said the shooting was in an area where a lot of people might have come out of bars after the game.

Update 1/2: Nine total gunshot victims have been identified from the shooting in the 2000 Block of Market St, plus a suspect who also sustained a gunshot wound. 3 victims are in critical condition, the other victims & the suspect are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries — Denver (Nuggets) Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 13, 2023

Update 2/2: This is a complex, ongoing investigation in its early stages. Preliminary info indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals. Updates will be provided as they become available. — Denver (Nuggets) Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 13, 2023

Three of the injured people were in critical condition following the shooting near the 2000 block of Market Street, police said.

ABC News reports the shooting was about a mile away from Ball Arena, where the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat on Monday to claim their first NBA title.

Nearly 300 mass shootings have occurred in America in 2023

Police earlier in the evening closed some downtown streets as large crowds exited the arena.

Many of those fans had dispersed before the shooting began, but there was a smaller crowd lingering around the area, a police spokesperson said.

The violence is among at least 290 mass shootings in the US so far this year in which four or more people were shot, excluding the shooter, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

This is a developing story and will be updated.