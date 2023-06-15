Listen to this article here

A gun charge against Lil Boosie was dismissed during a court appearance in San Diego, California, on Wednesday, but he was unable to avoid getting arrested by federal agents as soon as he walked out.

Lil Boosie has a legal history dating all the way back to 2009. His first incident involved being arrested on drug charges in 2009, which led to a two-year prison sentence.

In 2010, Boosie was indicted on first-degree murder charges, but they were dropped in 2012. He was also accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into prison in 2011, but the charges were later dropped. He faced similar allegations in 2012, but was found not guilty. In 2014, he violated his probation.

A long history of legal trouble for Boosie

Regarding his recent arrest on June 14, Boosie appeared in court for a gun case hearing and was immediately arrested by federal agents. Little is known about the reasons behind his arrest. However, last month he was pulled over during a traffic stop, during which officers discovered two handguns.

After his arrest, Boosie posted that he would be selling his Rolls-Royce Cullinan for $240,000. The reason behind this decision remains unclear. Is he simply tired of his luxury car, or does he need the funds for potential future bail money?

Lil Boosie’s extensive legal troubles, ranging from drug charges to murder indictments, have played a significant role in his life and career. The recent arrest following a dismissed gun charge adds another chapter to his complex legal saga. With ongoing speculations surrounding his motivations, his legal battles have undeniably left a lasting impact on his journey as an artist.