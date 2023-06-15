Listen to this article here

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The local, Black-owned beer brand Soul Mega just launched their new website as they gain momentum in gathering market share in the D.C. craft beer market. With 23 new accounts secured so far in 2023, the brand is becoming a staple local beer provider. Soul Mega’s new website (soulmega.com) offers a seamless experience for both the brand and craft beer admirers, and showcases its multifaceted brand culture.

The new Soulmega.com features a sleeker look, an interactive product locator map, and boasts an improved and more modern user interface.

“The revamp of the site is aligned with our brand refresh. We were looking to slim down the site, make it more modern and user-friendly. We needed a site that better reflected our spirit and the Soul Mega experience,” explains CEO and co-founder Elliott Johnson.

Co-founders Elliott Johnson and Jahi Wartts. (Courtesy of Soul Mega)

Increasing demands for Black-owned brew

The website refresh comes as demand for Soul Mega ramps up. Soul Mega has secured placements in 38 on-premise (bars, restaurants) and 31 off-premise (retail and grocery stores) accounts, and is the only Black brewer to have their products in all D.C. Trader Joe’s locations.

Their products and sponsored events can also be found at neighborhood staples such as Dacha Navy Yard, Bar Chinois, and Blue Duck Tavern. Last month, they partnered with “The Craft Coalition”, strengthening their distribution network. Locating both on-premise and off-premise accounts is now a much smoother experience for website visitors with a new, zip code-based locations map.

Photo courtesy of Soul Mega

And with a live Instagram integration, users can keep up with posts, event flyers and promotions directly from the website.

Sponsoring over 20 events this year alone, Soul Mega actively partners with local artists, venues and organizations to host events that celebrate community, passion and talent. Earlier this year, Soul Mega brought back its dark lager, Rhythm & Beauty, in response to consumer demand for the seasonal product.

Expanding product offerings

To accompany the product rollout, Soul Mega launched The #BlackWomenDrinkBeer campaign and produced the “R&B Spotlight” – a collaboration with local Black women who, in the spirit of the brand, “embody greatness”. The campaign presented an alternative and diverse narrative of the craft beer industry and consumers, and served as an ode to this often overlooked demographic.

Photo courtesy of Soul Mega.

Soul Mega continues to work to improve their brand–from products to events–and has their sights set on expanding their product offerings and breaking into both Maryland and Virginia markets.

To celebrate their four-year anniversary this upcoming August, Soul Mega is producing the second annual Megafest, a beer festival and block party in D.C. To keep up with their exciting new developments, read more about their story, and see their full locations list, visit their dynamic new website (soulmega.com).

About Soul Mega

Soul Mega was founded in 2019 by Howard University alumni Elliott Johnson and Jahi Wartts. As craft beer enthusiasts and sons of entrepreneurs, they noticed not only the lacking diversity in product offerings, but also in ownership representation (Black ownership in the craft beer industry is less than 2%).

The duo spent years honing their brewing skills and experimenting with recipes from Jahi’s garage and Elliott’s kitchen before launching their signature product in D.C., Worldwide Pale Ale.

Today, they work with Calvert Brewing Company in Upper Marlboro, MD, who brews and packages the product for distribution.

Currently in stock are two product offerings: Worldwide, the flagship product, which is a straw gold pale ale featuring citrus-fruit and aromatic spice flavors; and Rhythm & Beauty, a limited edition black lager made from African Queen hops, with a smooth, unique taste of plum, toffee, caramel and a hint of roasted coffee.

To learn more, visit their Instagram @soulemegadc or their website.