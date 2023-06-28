Listen to this article here

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris has heard the trade rumors when it comes to him and is convinced that “casual Sixers fans would trade me for a Crumbl cookie.”

Harris is an elite and prolific scorer in the NBA, he was selected nineteenth overall by the Charlotte Bobcats in 2011 and has played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, and currently with the Philadelphia 76ers.

While pleading his case why he shouldn’t be traded, he went on to say “they have to realize you’re not getting a 6’9” forward back who can damn near shoot 40% from the three-point line, guard other teams’ best players and play 70-plus games a year.”

Even Crumbl cookies themselves stated on a recent IG post that “If Tobias Harris stays with the Sixers, everyone in Philly gets a free Crumbl Cookie.” So it’s probably safe to say everyone in Philly wants a free cookie.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Pacers were interested in acquiring Harris during Thursday’s NBA draft. However, sources said they didn’t have enough assets to acquire him. That probably won’t change, as Harris is scheduled to make $39.2 million in 2023-24, the final season of the five-year, $180 million deal he signed in 2019.

The Sixers have until February to make something happen with Harris before they could possibly lose him during the off-season. The only other priority for the Sixers is whether or not to bring back James Harden for their next season.

But with Harris’s large contract on the verge of expiring, the 76ers could be on the verge of moving that contract somewhere else to upgrade the team around reigning MVP Joel Embiid.