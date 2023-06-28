Listen to this article here

This coming year, the late Chadwick Boseman, renowned for his role in “Black Panther,” is set to receive a posthumous star on the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame. Joining him in the motion picture category are esteemed figures such as Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and Christina Ricci, among others.

Ellen K, the Chair of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, unveiled the Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2024 on June 26. This announcement evoked strong emotions in social media users and fans who share a deep appreciation for Boseman’s talents and legacy.

According to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Chadwick Boseman and 30 individuals from various fields, including film, television, sports, and music, will be added to the Walk of Fame in 2024.

Ellen K commended the exceptional work of the committee in selecting these highly talented individuals. She conveyed her excitement at witnessing the honorees’ reactions as they realize they are becoming an integral part of Hollywood’s illustrious history, with their stars being unveiled on the world’s most renowned walkway.

Overwhelmed with emotion, she tearfully announced the honorees, stating, “They all make me a little emotional because they’re all friends.”

In the Television category, notable figures such as Ken Jeong, Mario Lopez, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Kerry Washington will join the Walk of Fame.

Ken Jeong, recognized for his role in “Dr. Ken,” expressed his astonishment on Twitter, exclaiming, “Hollywood Walk of Fame. It’s beyond my wildest dreams. I left my medical career behind in pursuit of becoming a character actor, so to be chosen for this honor, I cannot even put it into words. I still can’t believe it.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, who stars in “Abbot Elementary,” shared her heartfelt reaction by posting a video on Twitter. Overjoyed and deeply grateful, she thanked God and everyone who considered her for this prestigious recognition, saying, “I’m in awe. I’m thankful, and I feel truly blessed.”

Kerry Washington, celebrated for her role in the television series “Scandal,” also expressed her profound appreciation for the honor.

In the Recording category, the Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2024 will include artists such as Gwen Stefani, Dr. Dre, Toni Braxton, Darrius Rucker, and Brandy Norwood, among others.

Numerous fans shared nostalgic pictures of Toni Braxton and Brandy Norwood, emphasizing their excitement that both artists will be receiving stars in 2024. One fan tweeted, “The legends are getting their flowers on the Walk of Fame,” alongside a picture of the two from 1997.

In the live theatre/live performance category, Jane Krakowski is set to receive a star in 2024, alongside a posthumous star being presented to the late Otis Redding.

Angie Martinez, a Radio Hall of Famer known as “The Voice of New York,” will be honored with a star in the radio category of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In the Sports Entertainment category, Billie Jean King and Carl Weathers have been selected to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Billie Jean King expressed her appreciation for this honor, highlighting her excitement as the first female athlete to receive this distinction, tweeting, “Thrilled to hear that I’ve been named to the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024, in the Sports Entertainment category. Such an honor that I am the first woman athlete to receive this distinction. Thank you.”