One of the most accomplished and well-known players on and off the field, two-time NFL Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce recently claimed that at least 80% of players smoke marijuana.

Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce recently spoke to Vanity Fair about his suspension for smoking marijuana during his college years at Cincinnati. He expressed feeling “so embarrassed” but now believes that at least 80% of his peers also engage in it.

During the off-season, many players are prone to smoking, and Kelce mentioned, “If you stop in the middle of July, you’ll be fine. A lot of guys stop a week before, and they still pass because everybody’s working out in the heat and sweating their tail off.”

Since the rule change in 2021, players now only need to undergo an annual marijuana drug test before the season. Previously, players faced suspension if they were repeatedly caught using cannabis.

According to Travis Kelce, he suspects that 50 to 80 percent of NFL players use cannabis.

Kelce is not the first player to discuss marijuana use in the NFL.

Former tight end Martellus Bennett claimed that “89 percent” of the league was using cannabis, and former running back Ricky Williams asserted that “at least 80 percent” of players during his time also indulged.

Over time, players have become more open about cannabis use during their playing days. Notably, former receiver Calvin Johnson Jr, who now invests in cannabis companies, and Percy Harvin, who admitted, “There’s not a game that I played in that I wasn’t high.”

Whether it’s to relax, calm down, or aid in managing injuries, cannabis has found its place in the NFL and appears to be here to stay.