Listen to this article here

Renowned supermodel Naomi Campbell has joyfully entered a new phase of her life as she recently revealed the exciting news of becoming a mother of two at the age of 53. In a heartwarming Instagram post, the fashion icon shared an intimate snapshot, capturing a precious moment of her cradling her newborn son in her arms, while her 2-year-old daughter, whom she had at 50 years old, is reaching out to touch her hand.

Expressing immense love and gratitude, Campbell poured her emotions into a heartfelt caption accompanying the photo. Campbell’s words beautifully encapsulated the joy that has filled her heart since the moment her baby boy entered her life. She wrote, “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God.” The supermodel also welcomed her son with a hashtag, proudly declaring herself a #mumoftwo.

Naomi Campbell. (Associated Press)

In her post, Campbell delivered a message of encouragement to her followers, claiming that it is never too late to embark on the journey of motherhood. Her words serve as a beacon of hope for those starting a family later in life. Her story is a reminder that motherly love and joy can be experienced at any age.

Naomi Campbell: supermodel, philanthropist, mother of two

As the news of Campbell’s growing family spreads, fans and well-wishers eagerly await any additional information and congratulate the supermodel on this milestone moment in her life.

This isn’t the first time Campbell has shared her excitement about motherhood with the world. In May 2021, she welcomed her first child by making a similar announcement via social media. Campbell marked the occasion by posting a captivating photo of her cupping her newborn daughter’s tiny feet in the palm of her hand.

Alongside the image, she expressed her deep gratitude for the blessing of motherhood and the indescribable lifelong bond she now shares with her little angel saying, “So honored to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.”



Naomi Campbell, celebrated for her iconic presence in the fashion industry and her philanthropic endeavors, has now added the role of a devoted mother of two to her list of accomplishments. As the supermodel gracefully embraces her new chapter as the mother of a toddler and a newborn, the world eagerly awaits more glimpses into the life she is building with her children.