Wade Robson attracted significant attention for his involvement in the controversial documentary “Leaving Neverland,” where he made allegations against the late pop icon, Michael Jackson.

Wade Robson, an Australian dancer, choreographer, and director, was born on September 17, 1982, in Brisbane, Australia. He gained recognition for his contributions to the field of dance, particularly within pop music, having choreographed for high-profile artists like Britney Spears, NSYNC, and Janet Jackson. Additionally, he has served as a judge on the television show “So You Think You Can Dance.”

The molestation allegations have resurfaced as Wade Robson, in a joint statement with James Safechuck, emphasized that the passing of a sexual abuser does not prevent his victims from seeking justice and healing through legal proceedings.

In this case, Wade Robson is not personally suing Michael Jackson; rather, he is pursuing legal action against Jackson’s company, MJJ Productions, which will have the opportunity to defend itself during the trial. The trial revolves around allegations that Wade Robson was allegedly molested by Michael Jackson during his childhood years at the Neverland Ranch, between the ages of 7 and 14.

Alleged victim of Michael Jackson takes case to trial

While the legal action targets MJJ Productions rather than Jackson himself, the company’s lawyers argue that they had no control over Michael’s actions. Wade Robson claims that he and Michael became friends when he came to America as a child, and that Michael sexually abused him.

During Michael’s 2005 trial for a previous molestation case, Robson testified on Michael’s behalf, stating that he slept in his bed without any incidents. However, in 2013, he changed his story and filed a lawsuit against MJJ Productions, stating that his previous testimony was false due to “complete manipulation and brainwashing,” suggesting the presence of hush money.

As the trial progresses, more details and revelations are expected to emerge. The outcome of the case remains uncertain at this stage, and only time will reveal what will transpire in this complex legal matter.