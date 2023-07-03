Listen to this article here

Klutch Sports CEO and NBA agent, Rich Paul, made a huge payday in NBA free agency.

Paul, a prominent sports agent and the founder of the sports agency Klutch Sports Group, is best known for representing high-profile NBA players such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Ben Simmons. He has gained recognition for his success in negotiating lucrative contracts and endorsement deals for his clients, playing a significant role in shaping the landscape of player representation in professional basketball.

On the opening day of NBA free agency, Rich Paul negotiated a four-year, $100 million deal for Draymond Green to re-sign with the Warriors, a three-year, $130 million max deal with the Rockets for Fred VanVleet, and a $160 million five-year contract for Jerami Grant to return to the Trail Blazers. In total, these contracts amount to around $400 million in NBA deals for his clients.

LeBron James then took to Twitter to celebrate the success of his longtime friend and agent, saying, ‘And y’all still wanna question if Rich Paul is the H.I.M. It says a lot about you if you’re not feeling us. I told him less is more, it’s plenty of us.’

King James gives recognition to NBA agent Rich Paul

The relationship between James and Paul dates back to the early 2000s. Rich Paul used to work with LeBron’s previous agent, Leon Rose of CAA, but LeBron branched out with Rich when he set up Klutch Sports Group in 2012.

Rich Paul’s impact on NBA free agency cannot be understated. As the CEO of Klutch Sports Group and a renowned sports agent, he consistently delivers exceptional results for his clients, securing lucrative contracts.

This remarkable success further solidifies Paul’s reputation as a negotiator and a driving force in player representation. Additionally, his long-standing relationship with LeBron James, dating back to their early days, demonstrates the trust and camaraderie they share, paving the way for their continued success together.