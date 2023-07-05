Simone Biles Makes Anticipated Comeback After Tokyo Olympics

Listen to this article here

Simone Biles, artistic women’s gymnastics most decorated athlete, returns for the first time since competing in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Her comeback meet begins at the U.S. Classic this August outside Chicago, Illinois, on August 4th and 5th.

USA Gymnastics made an announcement stating that Biles, an accomplished athlete with seven Olympic medals and the title of 2016 Olympic champion, has been included in the women’s roster for a one-day event scheduled to take place on August 5th at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates.

What Has Biles Been Up To?

After encountering a mental setback known as the “twisties,” which manifests as a sudden loss of spatial awareness and body control while executing twisting maneuvers in the air, Simone Biles made the brave choice to withdraw from several competitions during the 2021 Summer Games. Her decision highlighted the significance of prioritizing mental health in the realm of sports, ensuring the conversation is front and center.

In conclusion of the Games, Biles headlined the Gold Over America Tour alongside her fellow Olympic teammates and past world championship teammates. Spanning 35 cities, the tour aimed to spread an important message: that athletes, even those regarded as some of the greatest of all time, are ordinary individuals too.

Along with her teammates, Biles courageously testified before Congress and against convicted sexual abuser Larry Nassar, USA Gymnastics, and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee. She was honored as Female Athlete of the Year for her bravery.

In April 2023, Simone Biles and NFL Safety Jonathan Owens tied the knot in a magnificent beachfront wedding in Cabo San Lucas. The star-studded event took place at the picturesque Umi Terrace, adorned with elegant white and gold decorations. Biles made a fashion statement with four custom-designed looks exclusively created for her by Galia Lahav, ensuring she radiated beauty and style throughout the celebration.

Simone Biles-Owens and Jonathan Owens tie the not in Cabo San Lucas April 22, 2023 | Photographer Stanley Babb

Simone Releases the Pressure before Comeback

As Biles soared in popularity since bursting onto the international senior women’s stage at the 2013 American Cup, she skillfully managed the multitude of responsibilities that came with her stardom.

She became the start of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro, placing first in the all-around and anchoring the U.S. Women’s Team along with her teammate Aly Raisman to Olympic Gold. However, in her pursuit of a third Olympic team, a remarkable achievement for an American female gymnast, Biles seems to be charting a more restrained course.

Dominique Dawes, who competed in the 1992, 1996, and 2000 Olympics, remains the sole U.S. woman in the past five decades to have been chosen for three Olympic teams. Biles aims to join this elite group, showcasing her dedication and determination in the face of this rare feat.

Ever since her departure from Japan, Simone Biles has remained steadfast in her stance of not hastily making any decisions regarding a potential pursuit of the Paris Olympics. Emphasizing her genuine desire, the two-time Olympian consistently reiterates that she would only make a comeback to the sport she once dominated because it is her personal choice rather than feeling obligated by any sense of duty.

Nevertheless, Biles, nicked named “The GOAT” remains one of the sport’s favorites to contend for the 2024 Paris Olympics.