Legendary entertainer Jamie Foxx graced the world with a glimpse of his renewed health on Sunday with a wave from a boat on the Chicago River.

It’s clear Foxx is back in action after a months-long health scare that had millions of fans wondering about his recovery.

Footage obtained by TMZ showed Jamie Foxx enjoying the company of friends and family as the actor, singer and comedian gave a peace sign to those cheering as he passed.

That night, he took to Twitter with a heartwarming message of his own.

Boat life ?

Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn

Stay blessed! — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) July 10, 2023

The celebratory gesture comes months after his family first alerted the world in April that Foxx had experienced a “medical condition” that caused him to be hospitalized.

At the time, the “They Cloned Tyrone” star was filming a movie titled, “Back in Action.”

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” daughter Corinne Foxx said in a since-deleted Instagram post.

The lack of detailed information, as the family sought privacy, led to an explosion of speculation on social media. RapTV, a music-focused, non-Black-owned gossip outlet, caused controversy and outrage when it shared an unverified post claiming Foxx’s family was preparing for the worst.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild,” Corinne responded in an Instagram story.

In May, Foxx posted a message on Instagram in support of his fans, saying “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

Yet news of the 55-year-old’s first positive presence in public comes as a pleasant surprise to fans who remained worried about his health condition.

While it’s still unclear what exactly caused Jamie Foxx to be hospitalized, health disparities greatly impact Black men, regardless of celebrity status or net worth.

For instance, Black men in the United States are 50 percent more likely to have a stroke than the general population, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health. They’re also more likely to experience other health complications, such as: asthma, cancer, influenza, pneumonia and more.