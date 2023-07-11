Listen to this article here

Tyson Fury, Boxing’s lineal heavyweight champion, and former UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou will fight on Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The fight will take place in a regulation boxing ring under boxing rules, including three ringside judges using the 10-point must system.

At this point, the only thing that is unclear is the number of rounds.

This fight has been in the rumors for the past year or so since Fury called out Ngannou after his title defense against Dillian Whyte back in April of 2022. “Big Francis Ngannou is here today. He’s on my hit list in an exhibition fight, however he wants it: in a cage, in a boxing ring, boxing gloves, UFC gloves, we can make it happen.”

“I can’t wait to get back out there under the lights,” Fury said in a recent statement. “I’m looking forward to showing the world that he Gypsy King is the greatest fighter of his generation in an epic battle with another master of his craft.”

“My dream was always to box, and to box the best,” said Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou continued, “After becoming the undisputed MMA Heavyweight Champion, this is my opportunity to make that dream come true and cement my position as the baddest man on the planet.”

Both fighters are coming off of hiatuses since Tyson Fury last fight was in December, and Francis last fight was in January of 2022 in the UFC. Since then, Francis and the UFC couldn’t agree to an extension and after having MCL and ACL surgery in March, Ngannou signed a deal with the PFL that allowed him to box as well.

“My next step has to be boxing,” said by Ngannou. “I want to do one boxing match first, and then maybe go back to MMA because I still enjoy MMA.”

This fight has “legendary” written all over it. Two of the biggest and baddest men on the planet coming together to duke it out and ultimately determine whose championship pedigree is purest.