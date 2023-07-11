Listen to this article here

TULSA, Okla.–With a shared determination for change, community members are invited to join an event focused on addressing domestic violence within the Black community.

Hosted by Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS) and Friendship Church, the discussion will take place on Wed. July 12 at 6 p.m. at the church (1709 N. Madison Ave. in North Tulsa).

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to register here.

The event, which is part of the series: DVIS Community Talks: Conversations to Confront Violence, aims to raise awareness, foster dialogue and provide support for survivors in the ongoing pursuit to solve this pervasive problem.

Moderated by Deon Osborne, managing editor of The Black Wall Street Times, a panel of experts will discuss recent data, related systemic issues, and potential barriers to services, as well as explore lasting solutions. Panelists include thought leader and childhood trauma specialist Yvonne Lewis, Minister Carol Jackson, who has served in many capacities at Friendship Church for over 20 years, Shelby Torrence, Vice President of Safe Housing Services at DVIS, specializing in trauma and substance Use, and Tracey Lyall, CEO of DVIS.

Urban Institute report reveals alarming domestic violence data

In a recent report from Urban Institute on Tulsa’s response to Domestic Violence, the primary finding (and area needing the most improvement) is Black and Indigenous domestic abuse survivors being vastly underserved, even though they are more likely to experience violence and homicide at the hands of their intimate partner than any other demographic. DVIS is committed to changing this; but we need your support.

The discussion will provide a safe space for attendees to share experiences, insights and resources, and will cover a wide range of topics, including recognizing the signs of domestic violence, promoting healthy relationships, and understanding the complex intersections of race, socioeconomics and institutional distrust.

Participants will have the opportunity to engage in open conversation, ask questions and contribute to the collective effort to address domestic violence in our community.

By fostering dialogue, raising awareness and empowering survivors, DVIS and Friendship Church hope to create a platform for change and inspire individuals to be active participants in creating a violence-free future.

