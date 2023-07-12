Listen to this article here

Music icon Shawn Carter a.k.a Jay-Z has long made a career off of searing stanzas and monumental moments on wax, and now they’re printed and celebrated in full-view in front of the Central Library of the Brooklyn Public Library (BPL).

Lyrical Exercise

Earlier this week, a video surfaced online of Marcy’s own lyrics being posted on the library’s facade.

In the clip, a car is zooming down Eastern Parkway, with the driver arriving upon a group of workers laying down the new display with Jay-Z’s “What More Can I Say” playing in the background.

Various bars from songs in Hov’s catalog, including “Hovi Baby,” “Sweet,” “Encore,” “Justify My Thug,” and more are featured in this new project, according to Complex.

Smile

Jay-Z’s mother, Dr. Gloria Carter, served as a guest speaker alongside Grammy-nominated rapper Rapsody, Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Mitchell S. Jackson, and more.

In June, the BPL kicked off “Night in the Library: The Philosophy of Hip-Hop,” a free event exploring the genre’s culture and legacy.

There’s no word on the project’s origins, but people believe it’s part of the BPL’s ongoing celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.

What More Can I Say

As the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame along with a historic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction to match, Jay-Z’s signature wit and wisdom is being recognized for the historic value he’s added to the culture since the mid-90s.

Only getting better with time, last year, he gave listeners an epic earful on DJ Khaled’s GOD DID.

If Jay-Z decides to release another studio album, it will be the fourteenth in a legendary music career which has consistently thrived since 1996’s Reasonable Doubt.

Guns & Roses

After dodging the violence which far too often claims the lives of many male hip hop artists, Jay-Z has been the blueprint for not only how to move but how to evolve within an industry without compromising your message.

From being thanked by Kendrick Lamar for not charging feature prices during his early career to Lil Wayne crediting Hov for helping him to become a better freestyler, the impact of Jay-Z on hip hop artists and fans alike remains immeasurably inspiring.