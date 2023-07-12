Zion Williamson, power forward with the New Orleans Pelicans in the National Basketball Association (NBA), has long gained widespread attention for his exceptional athleticism and powerful dunks, however, recently critics have pointed to his lack of availability as an early indicator of his NBA future.

While playing college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils and after being selected as the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, he was touted as one of the most dominating rising stars in recent history.

However, since joining the NBA, basketball spectators have had mixed reviews about Zion. While he proves to be productive when he plays, averaging 25.8 points, 7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, his ability to stay on the court and make a significant impact has been limited.

During his rookie year in 2019, Zion tore his meniscus, and in the following season, he suffered a fractured thumb. Additionally, he missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a fracture in his right foot.

When considering all the games Zion Williamson has missed, it amounts to approximately 60 percent of the total games played.

Apart from his injuries, another factor that comes into play is his weight.

Williamson’s weight has faced heavy criticism on social media and from reporters. In an appearance on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast “Gil’s Arena,” Zion addressed the topic.

Zion said, “It’s hard, man. I’m 20, 22. I have all the money in the world. It feels like all the money in the world. It’s hard.”

He continued, “I’m at a point now where, because of certain things, I’m putting back the wisdom around me. I don’t want to say older because they might get defensive, but I’m putting people around me with wisdom. Put me on game to certain things. And I just go from there.”

Instead of solely focusing on losing weight, Zion expressed his desire to work on flexibility and believes that band work will help him stay on the court.

Zion Williamson’s journey in the NBA has been marked by tremendous potential and undeniable talent, but also by unfortunate injuries and weight-related criticism. While his on-court performances have shown flashes of brilliance, his ability to consistently make a significant impact has been hindered by his time on the sidelines.

Nevertheless, Zion remains determined to overcome these challenges and improve his game.

By surrounding himself with mentors and focusing on enhancing his flexibility, he aims to prolong his court presence and fulfill his immense potential.