Pro-athlete Naomi Osaka and Grammy award-winning rapper Cordae have welcomed a brand new baby girl into the world.

Naomi Osaka, a professional tennis player from Japan, was born on October 16, 1997. She is widely recognized as one of the top female athletes in the world. Osaka gained global attention when she defeated Serena Williams to win her first Grand Slam singles title at the 2018 US Open.

She has since achieved further success, winning multiple Grand Slam titles and becoming the first Asian player to hold the world No. 1 ranking in singles. In addition to her remarkable tennis career, Osaka has been outspoken about social justice issues and has used her platform to raise awareness on important matters.

Cordae becomes a father with Naomi Osaka

Cordae, whose full name is Cordae Amari Dunston, is an American rapper and songwriter. Born on August 26, 1997, Cordae first rose to prominence as a member of the hip-hop collective YBN (Young Boss N*ggas) before pursuing a solo career. His album “The Lost Boy” earned him a Grammy nomination for rap album of the year in 2019.

Osaka revealed the news of her pregnancy when she, out of nowhere, dropped out of the 2023 Australian Open, opting to participate in the 2024 Australian after giving birth in July. After the orthodontist, she plans to train for the next couple months before then

The couple has been seen romantically involved since 2019. Four years later, they’ve welcomed a new daughter into the world. Cordae unofficially revealed the news at a concert last weekend when he said his daughter, named Shia, had been born the weekend before.

Congratulations to Naomi Osaka and Cordae on the birth of their baby girl, Shia! This exciting news marks a new chapter in their journey, and their fans are undoubtedly thrilled for them.