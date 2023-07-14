Listen to this article here

On July 13, Quavo released a new song “Turn Yo Clic Up,” featuring fellow ATLien Future and it seems like Pluto took a dig at ex-girlfriend Ciara’s new husband Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in the song.

Future and singer Ciara were romantically involved in the past. They began dating in early 2013 and got engaged in October of the same year. The couple seemed to be going strong and even had a son together, Future Zahir Wilburn, who was born in May 2014. However, their relationship faced challenges, and they called off their engagement in August 2014.

Following their breakup, there were some public statements made by both Future and Ciara regarding their split. While there seemed to be some initial animosity, they eventually settled their differences and focused on co-parenting their son.

After Ciara’s split from Future, she began dating Russell Wilson in early 2015.

Their relationship quickly gained public attention, and they eventually got married in July 2016. Wilson embraced his role as a stepfather to Future Zahir Wilburn, Ciara’s son with Future, and the couple went on to have two children of their own.

While there were initial reports of tension between Future and Wilson, it seems that they have chosen to prioritize co-parenting and maintaining a cordial relationship for the sake of the children involved despite any personal differences that may exist.

With all that said, on Friday Future stated, “I got it out the field, f–k Russell.”

It could be a chance that Future could be talking about the popular athletic brand Russell Athletics, but fans think otherwise.

“Future is so obsessed with Russell Wilson,” one twitter user writes. Another says, “I just KNOW Future not still throwing shade at Russell… it’s been 10 yrs….”

While the true meaning behind Future’s lyrics remains subject to interpretation, it seems the connection between these two continues to capture public attention and spark discussion.