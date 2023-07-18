Slutty Vegan, a Black-owned, vegan fast-foot chain, announced it will make a stop in Tulsa on Friday, July 21st.

The restaurant, based out of Atlanta, shared its plans to visit the city on Friday in an Instagram earlier this week. After overwhelming demand and excitement, the company announced it is adding a second stop on Sunday, July 23rd.

The stop is a part of the company’s “Gettin’ Slutty” tour. A food truck, nicknamed “Big Ol’ Slut”, will be pulling up to give Tulsans a taste of famous vegan goodness.

Slutty Vegan started in founder Pinky Cole’s small Atlanta apartment in July 2018. The entrepreneur began selling her delicious vegan creations over Instagram, and immediately found success.

According to the company’s website, Cole had moved from her apartment to a food truck within a few weeks. Then, just three months after launching, she opened her first restaurant in Atlanta to a crowed of more than 1200 people.

Just five years later, Slutty Vegan has expanded to ten permanent locations – along with the famous food truck.

Black-owned, purpose-driven Slutty Vegan restaurant bringing its taste to Tulsa

For Cole, the goal is to ensure that communities across the country have access to healthier food options they may not otherwise be able to find.

Cole also strives to ensure that others can find similar success with their own brilliant ideas. Last year, Cole surprised the Clark Atlanta graduating class with the opportunity to launch their own business. Cole gifted each graduate with their own LLC, officially making each of them entrepreneurs.

Now, Cole’s creation will spend the weekend feeding and inspiring Tulsans to chase their own dreams.

Slutty Vegan has yet to announce where their food truck will post up in the city. To be the first to know where to hop in line to order your ‘One Night Stand’ burger, ‘Chik’n Head’ sandwich or ‘Hooker Fries’, text TULSA to 678.846.3255.