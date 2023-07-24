Listen to this article here

Jamie Foxx posted a video on Instagram Friday night saying that he has been through “hell and back” over the past several months while dealing with his undisclosed medical issue.

Jamie Foxx credits Black women for the reason he’s alive today.

“My sister, Deidra Dixon, my daughter, Corrin — they saved my life,” said an emotional Foxx.

“I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” said Foxx in the video. “I just didn’t want you to see me like that. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show. I just didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

Foxx also said that his road to recovery “had some potholes” but that he is on his way back to good health and able to work again.

Just two weeks ago, Foxx was up and looking like himself again.

“I just want to say that I love everybody, and I love all the love that I got,” said Foxx.

The actor also took a moment to praise his family for all the support they have given him over the past few months.

“I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way,” he said in the video. “They kept it airtight, didn’t let nothing out, they protected me and that’s what I hoped that everyone could have in moments like these.”

“I am on my way back,” Jamie Foxx said at the end of his emotional video message.

Though on the mend behind the scenes, Foxx’s sublime performance in They Cloned Tyrone has helped to propel the film into the #1 spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched only twenty-four hours after it was uploaded to the site over the weekend.

Now, it sits above other recent hits, like the Pierce Brosnan-led comedy The Out-Laws and the highly-anticipated thriller Bird Box Barcelona.

After decades of entertaining at the highest level, Foxx can now return to the artistry which he’s dedicated his life to and garnered love from all around the world.