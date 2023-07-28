Listen to this article here

Steph Simon, national recording artist and Tulsa native will be taking over the McDonalds on Pine and Peoria in North Tulsa for a lunch hour concert.

Simon and his band, The Rowlands will kick off the “Summer Concert Series,” an NPR Tiny Desk style concert hosted in McDonalds play places in various cities throughout Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The concert series is sponsored by McDonalds, and hosted by KAUF Public Radio station, an NPR affiliate for Northwest Arkansas, the Arkansas River Valley, Eastern Oklahoma and Southeastern Missouri.

In February and March of 2023, the “Party Plane” artist did a tour leading up to his SXSW performance in Austin.

Along the way, he performed in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Shortly after his stop in Fayetteville, a representative from KAUF Radio reached out to him about participating in the concert series. Simon agreed, and he and his band will be the first of five performances throughout the region.

Prior to his performance, he will be taking orders from the drive thru to promote his lunch hour concert.

Hip Hop legend, Snoop Dogg, famously took over a Raising Canes in 2021 in Fayetteville Arkansas, home to the University of Arkansas.

In addition to the lunch hour concert series, Simon will be performing at the McDonalds lunch all day festival in Fayetteville Arkansas in September.