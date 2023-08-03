Listen to this article here

Tory Lanez’s lawyers are looking to get Tory released on probation and placed into a substance abuse program when he gets sentenced next week for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion were involved in a widely publicized incident in July 2020. Megan Thee Stallion accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot following a disagreement in a car after a party.

Tory Lanez was charged with felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The case received significant media attention and sparked discussions about gun violence and domestic disputes.

According to Law&Crime reporter Meghann Cuniff, the attorneys of Tory, Jose Baez and Ed Welbourn, filed a 41-page memo on August 1 claiming that the rapper was suffering from alcoholism at the time of the shooting and that his culpability should be reduced.

Tory Lanez seeks get-out-of-jail probation card

The memo describes when a psychologist met with Tory (who’s real name is Daystar Peterson) in jail last month, detailing his traumatic childhood, including the abuse, grief, violence and neglect he had growing up. This then developed into his alcohol problem, he claims.

The memo cites the death of his mother when he was 11 years old, his time living with three of his brother’s friends “in an area that was ‘crack infested’ and plagued by violence” after being stabbed and shot as a teen.

Even after getting his break in the music industry, the memo also claims that Tory continued to use alcohol and maijuana “as a means of coping with stress and unresolved traumas from his childhood.”

The original prosecution of Tory Lanez previously recommended Tory serve 13 years behind bars for his shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Prosecutors also claimed he “re-traumatized his victim” with online posts and statements.

Tory will get his verdict at 10:30 am on August 7 at the criminal courthouse in Downtown Los Angeles.