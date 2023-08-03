While in Philadelphia for his “It’s All a Blur Tour” on Monday night, Drake walked out to perform with his old foe and rival, Meek Mill.

Once on stage, Drake took time to address their past conflicts. “You see who I walked out here with, right? I’m going to keep it a hundred with you,” said Drake. “The last time I was in this building, that man right here has been representing this city since he started in this sh*t.”

Drake continued, saying, “Me and him weren’t getting along at the time, and he’s a real n*gga, so he definitely got us up out of Philly real quick.”

Drake then went on to celebrate Meek Mill’s growth and their friendship that developed over time during the concert.

Drake and Meek Mill: Finally friends?

The Drake and Mill beef started when Meek Mill accused Drake of using ghostwriters for his raps, sparking a series of diss tracks and social media exchanges between the two artists.

Drake responded with two diss tracks, “Charged Up” and “Back to Back,” which gained significant attention and popularity. “Back to Back” was particularly well-received and became a hit song, widely considered one of the most successful diss tracks in hip-hop history.

Mill also released a diss track titled “Wanna Know” in response, but it received mixed reviews and was not as successful as Drake’s offerings.

In subsequent interviews and performances, both artists addressed the beef, and eventually, the tension between them seemed to cool down over time.

The concert continued and eventually brought Meek Mill to the stage, where he performed the signature “Dreams & Nightmares (Intro),” while Drake stood there and showed his support.

This moment in Drake’s tour marked a symbolic reconciliation between the two artists, leaving behind their past animosity and embracing a renewed friendship on stage in Meek Mill’s hometown of Philadelphia.