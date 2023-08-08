Listen to this article here

ATLANTA, Ga. – Morris Brown College (MBC) has culminated an extensive nationwide search by proudly announcing the appointment of Dr. Toneyce Randolph as its new Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs. This significant development comes as the college embarks on a transformative phase referred to as “THE HARD RESET.” Dr. Kevin James, President of Morris Brown College, expressed his enthusiasm for this appointment, stating, “We are elated to welcome Dr. Randolph to our team as we navigate through a transformative phase known as THE HARD RESET.”

Dr. Randolph brings with her a wealth of leadership experience within historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), particularly in areas such as accreditation, student advancement, governance, financial stability, and academic affairs. Her appointment is seen as a vital addition to the college’s efforts to elevate its academic profile.

In her previous role as Vice President for Academic Affairs at Clinton College in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Dr. Randolph achieved a remarkable feat by leading the accreditation reaffirmation by the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools (TRACS) for the next decade, without any recommendations, findings, or suggestions. This achievement underscores her strategic insights and capabilities.

As the most senior member of the President’s Executive Cabinet, Dr. Randolph will play a pivotal role in defining and executing strategies to advance Morris Brown College’s strategic plan, research agenda, and academic objectives. Her responsibilities encompass overseeing instructional initiatives, faculty development, and championing the college’s priorities of academic excellence and student success.

Dr. Randolph’s career trajectory has been marked by numerous accomplishments, from her early roles in academia to her eventual ascent to the position of Chief Academic Officer. Her dedication to fostering excellence in teaching and learning has earned her admiration and accolades from both students and peers alike.

An advocate of interdisciplinary collaboration and holistic education, Dr. Randolph is entrusted with the continuous evolution of the curriculum to ensure its relevance and alignment with emerging industry trends. Her leadership style is characterized by inclusivity, empowerment, and the promotion of critical thinking.

Beyond her academic pursuits, Dr. Randolph remains an active member of the community through her involvement in the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. Her academic journey includes a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from LeMoyne-Owen College, a master’s degree in Liberal Studies from the University of Memphis, and a Doctor of Education degree in Higher Education Leadership from Northcentral University. She is also a graduate of the Institute for Management and Leadership in Education (MLE) at Harvard University.

“Dr. Randolph’s strategic insights will undoubtedly propel Morris Brown

College’s academic department and programs to unprecedented heights in our storied legacy,” Dr. Kevin James, President of Morris Brown College, said.

Dr. Randolph’s appointment signals a promising new chapter for Morris Brown College, as her leadership is expected to drive the institution’s commitment to excellence and innovation, aligning seamlessly with its overarching mission.