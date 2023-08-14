Los Gatos, CA – In a thrilling announcement, streaming giant Netflix has declared the much-anticipated return of the iconic series Top Boy for its third and final season. Set to premiere on September 7, 2023, the show’s conclusion promises to be a gripping spectacle that will determine the ultimate ruler of Summerhouse. A brand-new trailer and a captivating array of first-look images have also been unveiled, providing a sneak peek into the intense drama that awaits viewers.

Top Boy has garnered a massive fan base over the years, captivating audiences with its gritty portrayal of the criminal underworld. The series showcases the fierce competition and power struggles among its characters, delivering a potent narrative that has kept viewers hooked from the very beginning.

Starring Ashley Walters (Bulletproof, Small Island), Kane Robinson (The Kitchen), Simbiatu Ajikawo, known by her stage name ‘Little Simz,’ Jasmine Jobson (Lie Low, Obey), Araloylin Oshunremi (Heartstopper), rap and grime artist Natalie Athanasiou, professionally known as ‘NoLay’, Saffron Hocking (London Kills, White Gold), Joshua Blisset (Blue Story, Young Wallander), Adwoa Aboah (Willow), alongside Barry Keoghan (The Killing of a Sacred Deer, The Banshees of Inisherin) and Brian Gleeson (Bad Sisters, Peaky Blinders, Frank of Ireland), the ensemble cast is nothing short of spectacular.

Returning directors Myriam Raja and William Stefan Smith are set to deliver an unforgettable final season. Myriam Raja, a BAFTA nominee, has helmed episodes 1 to 4, while the BAFTA award-winning William Stefan Smith has directed the final two episodes, promising an electrifying conclusion that will leave fans on the edge of their seats.

The Top Boy series is the brainchild of creator and writer Ronan Bennett, whose vision has shaped the show’s distinct narrative. This season, the talented Elliot Warren and Tyrone Rashard have contributed their writing prowess to craft the intense storyline of Episode 3 and Episode 4, respectively.

Top Boy S3. Kane Roninson as Sully and Ashley Walters as Dushane in Top Boy S3 .Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Top Boy is a testament to collaboration, as it boasts a powerhouse of executive producers, including Charles Steel and Alasdair Flind (Cowboy Films), Ronan Bennett (Easter Partisan), Yann Demange, and the multifaceted entertainer and producer, Drake, along with his business partner Adel “Future” Nur for DreamCrew Entertainment. The SpringHill Company is also on board, represented by LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Jamal Henderson. Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson have stepped into the role of Executive Producers as well, further solidifying their commitment to the show’s success.

In celebration of this thrilling final season of Top Boy, Netflix is treating fans to a selection of Brian Eno’s mesmerizing recordings from the show’s soundtrack. More details on this musical offering will be revealed soon.