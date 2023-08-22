Listen to this article here

Twice-impeached former President and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in to face arrest in Fulton County on Thursday in his Georgia election interference case.

The case brought by prosecutor Fani Willis over Trump’s attempts to conspire with others to overturn the results of the election marks the fourth case brought against Trump this year.

“Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Monday.

First reported by CNN, Trump’s pending arrest comes after an investigation into his attempts to “find” votes in Georgia to change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis enters a room in the Fulton County Government Center ahead of a news conference Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (Associated Press/John Bazemore)

As part of an agreement his attorneys made with prosecutor Willis, Trump will face a $200,000 bond. He will also be barred from intimidating any of the 18 co-conspirators, 30 unindicted co-conspirators or witnesses.

“The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice,” Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee stated in his order, according to court filings.

Prosecutor Willis had previously set a Friday deadline for Trump and his co-conspirators to turn themselves in. Some may be wondering if they’ll see the first ever booking photo of a former president. Yet, CNN reports it’s unlikely he will face an initial court appearance.

Trump faces accountability from Black women

In total, Donald Trump faces four separate court cases this year tied to his actions as president or a candidate. His pending Georgia arrest comes after one of his supporters was arrested after she threatened a D.C. judge

He faces federal charges over mishandling classified documents that he kept at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. He also faces federal charges in D.C. for his role in the attempt to subvert the 2020 presidential election through the Jan. 6 insurrection. Special Counsel Jack Smith oversees both of those cases.

Meanwhile, his state charges include a case in New York in which he’s accused of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels. In the fourth case in Georgia, officials have placed extra security and barriers around the Fulton County courthouse ahead of Trump’s pending arrest and processing.

In all but one of these four cases, a Black woman is either prosecuting or judging Trump’s actions.

For instance, New York Attorney General Letitia James is determined to hold Trump accountable for his attempts to cover up reimbursements he made to his longtime associate Michael Cohen. The disbarred former lawyer payed Stormy Daniels $130,000 to stay quiet about an alleged affair she had with the former president.

In D.C., U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is overseeing his four felony-count indictment. That one is related to his efforts to overturn the U.S. election on Jan. 6, 2021. She’s already refused to allow Trump’s first motion to delay proceedings, signaling her intention to conduct a speedy trial.

Meanwhile, in Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutor Fani Willis has signaled a no-nonsense approach with a first-ever racketeering charge against a former U.S. president as Donald Trump’s pending arrest draws near.

“The state’s role in this process is essential to the functioning of our democracy,” Willis said at a press conference last week.

Trump for president or for prison? Georgia arrest looms

Trump has remained defiant throughout all four cases as he continues to lead in the polls for the Republican presidential primary.

“In my case, the trip to Atlanta is not for “Murder,” but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL!” Trump said. He’s referring to a January 2, 2021, phone call between himself and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, along with his legal counsel Ryan Germany. In the call, which was recorded and later released to the public, Trump urged Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn the election results in Georgia. He suggested that Raffensperger could “recalculate” the votes and implied that not doing so could have legal consequences.

“She campaigned, and is continuing to campaign, and raise money on, this WITCH HUNT. This is in strict coordination with Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ. It is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” Trump posted about prosecutor Willis.

Yet she remains unbothered ahead of Trump’s arrest in Georgia.

“The indictment includes 41 felony counts and is 97 pages long,” Willis stated.