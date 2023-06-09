Listen to this article here

As the fallout from the release of a 34-count federal criminal indictment against twice-impeached former President Donald Trump continues, a new poll shows that even in one of his most loyal states, support for the man accused of mishandling classified documents is sinking.

What you need to know:

New poll shows more Oklahomans support Trump indictment than those who don’t.

Indictment involves 34 federal criminal counts, including mishandling classified documents and obstructing justice.

Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairwoman says poll shows Oklahomans want to believe no one is above the law.

Trump maintains innocence and remains in 2024 presidential race despite defense attorney resignations.

A SoonerPoll conducted June 1-4th that surveyed likely Oklahoma voters shows those who believe Trump should be indicted outnumber those who don’t.

According to the poll, 45.6% of Oklahomans believe Trump should be indicted for his mishandling of classified documents at the White House and Mar-A-Lago, 40.6% believe he shouldn’t be indicted and 13.8% don’t know.

President Donald Trump supporters attend a campaign rally at the BOK Center, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

While those who support indicting Trump don’t represent a majority, the strong plurality is surprising for Oklahoma, the only state in which every county voted for Trump.

Meanwhile, Trump shows no signs of dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, even as two of his attorneys abruptly left his side on Friday, following the release of a 34-count federal indictment.

The unsealed indictment, which CNN released in its entirety, reflects 34 federal criminal counts, including mishandling classified documents, withholding a document or record and conspiracy to obstruct justice. A grand jury approved the indictment.

“I’m an innocent man. I did nothing wrong. I’m innocent, and we will prove that very very soundly and hopefully very quickly,” Trump said on his social media site Truth Social.

Classified documents Trump held at a storage basement at his Florida home in Mar-A-Lago. (DOJ)

Does unsealed federal indictment seal Trump’s fate?

The charges stem from classified documents Trump brought to his Mar-A-Lago home and allegedly illegally withheld from officials. He’s also being accused of sharing top secret information with foreign nationals, hiding evidence and lying about it to federal authorities. He also allegedly haphazardly held documents containing military secrets at his home

Politico reports that on Friday morning, hours after the release of the 34-count indictment, two of Trump’s top lawyers Jim Trusty and John Rowley resigned from his defense team. A close aid of Trump, Walt Nauta, whom prosecutors describe in the indictment as his personal “body man,” also faces charges related to helping Trump hide evidence.

Meanwhile, the latest Oklahoma poll shows that even in the heart of “Trump Country,” support for his defense is waning. A clear plurality of Oklahoma voters believe Trump should be indicted, but the findings fall mostly along party lines.

Roughly 83 percent of Oklahoma Democrats support an indictment, 63% of Republicans oppose it and over 77% of Independents support it, according to SoonerPoll.

“I think that SoonerPoll is a right-leaning firm, and even their results show that Americans just want what’s fair,” Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews told The Black Wall Street Times on Friday. “They want to believe that no one is above the law. The former president has an opportunity to prove his innocent. All Oklahomans want is what’s fair.”

Meanwhile, the founder of the polling firm believes the numbers reflect a shift in who Oklahoma Republicans want for president.

“Most polling, so far, shows roughly 60 percent of Republicans supporting Trump for president in 2024, indicating that 40 percent are supporting someone else in the primary,” SoonerPoll founder Bill Shapard said.

Stacks of boxes taken out of the White House complex on Thursday. There is growing concern that Trump’s records will not be complete. Photograph: Gerald Herbert/AP

What’s next for Donald Trump?

Legally, Trump is in for the case of his life as the 34-count indictment carries the penalty of decades in prison, BBC reports.

Politically, he faces a crowded field of Republican primary candidates who are looking for anything they can use to get ahead in the polls. The waning support for Trump in Oklahoma, even if small, gives ground for Republican presidential competitor and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to gain momentum.

“It would appear that there is a portion of Republicans who believe supporting an indictment of the former Republican president helps their presidential candidate of choice,” Shapard said.

FILE- In this Nov. 3, 2018 file photo President Donald Trump stands behind gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis at a rally in Pensacola, Fla. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

Taking to Truth Social, Trump appeared to echo that sentiment.

“It’s called election interference. They’re trying to destroy a reputation so they can win an election,” Trump said.

SoonerPoll conducted the scientific study from June 1-4, 2023 with 302 likely Oklahoma voters selected at random statewide. The study has a margin of error of ±5.65 percent.