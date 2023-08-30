Listen to this article here

On Wednesday, a federal judge found Rudy Giuliani liable for defaming two Black election workers in Georgia amid his attempts to help Donald Trump overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

A man who gained the nickname “America’s Mayor” faces fines and possible prison time for his role in trying to place Donald Trump, the “America First” president, above the U.S. Constitution.

Wandrea ‘Shaye’ Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman, served as poll workers in Fulton, County, GA. They testified to Congress this year that they feared for their lives after receiving death threats. The threats came after Giuliani and other Trump aides accused them of throwing out Trump votes in favor of Biden votes.

“There is nowhere I feel safe,” Ruby Freeman testified. “Nowhere.”

Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, a former Georgia election worker, is comforted by her mother Ruby Freeman as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in on June 21, 2022. (JACQUELYN MARTIN/AP)

Giuliani, a man who rose to fame for taking down the most powerful mafia families in New York and for leading the city after the 9/11 terror attacks, didn’t put America first during the 2020 elections. It appears his lies and desire to maintain proximity to power at any cost has finally caught up with him.

Rudy Giuliani faces the music

In her Wednesday ruling, Judge Beryl Howell ordered Giuliani to pay $89,172.50 to reimburse Moss and Freeman for their attorneys’ fees, the Guardian reported. That’s just the beginning, however, of what could become the end of the road for Giuliani.

He still faces charges as one of the 19 defendants in Georgia’s Rico case against Trump’s effort to influence Georgia voting results.

As the 79 year old tries to remain free from prison bars, his legacy will forever be tainted by the same thuggish behavior on Capitol Hill he once fought against in NYC.

“What we went through after the 2020 election was a living nightmare,” Moss and Freeman stated after winning the defamation case against Giuliani.

“Rudy Giuliani helped unleash a wave of hatred and threats we never could have imagined. It cost us our sense of security and our freedom to go about our lives. Nothing can restore all we lost, but today’s ruling is yet another neutral finding that has confirmed what we have known all along: that there was never any truth to any of the accusations about us and that we did nothing wrong.”