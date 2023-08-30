Listen to this article here

In a bewildering turn of events, U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell met yet another freeze during a press conference, sparking concerns about his health and ability to continue his political career. The incident unfolded during a media gathering where the 81-year-old senator from Kentucky was addressing various questions, most notably one about his potential reelection bid.

BREAKING: Concerning footage of Sen. McConnell's alarming incident during media gathering in Covington. His aides provided assistance, echoing questions. Eventually, he was escorted away. Stay tuned for the complete video on @WLWT. pic.twitter.com/8lHT1Nv9wB — The Black Wall Street Times (@TheBWSTimes) August 30, 2023

Ironically, just as the Republican leader was fielding inquiries from reporters, a question arose regarding his intentions for the 2026 reelection campaign. It was hen that McConnell’s words faltered mid-sentence, leaving him momentarily speechless in front of a live press event.

Swift action was taken as an assistant rushed to his side. She repeated the question directly into his ear in a bid to prompt a response. “Did you hear the question, Senator — running for reelection in 2026?” the aid said.

Despite the assistant’s effort, McConnell remained unresponsive, casting a momentary pall over the room. The assistant, in a gesture of apology, addressed the assembly of reporters, stating, “Alright, you, all. I’m sorry. We’re going to need a minute.”

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The press conference eventually resumed and concluded. However, observers noted that the Senator continued to display signs of physical strain while fielding questions from the media. His struggle to articulate responses did not go unnoticed by those in attendance.

A spokesperson for McConnell later issued a statement: “McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today.”

This marks the second instance in recent times where the veteran Senator has encountered such an episode. Merely last month, he spoke at his weekly GOP leadership news conference on Capitol Hill when he similarly halted mid-sentence. He remained silent for several seconds. The recurrence of these incidents has raised speculation about McConnell’s health and capacity to effectively fulfill his duties.

Notably, the Senator is almost two decades older than the average U.S. senator currently serving.