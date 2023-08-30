Listen to this article here

A sheriff’s deputy in Cleveland County, Oklahoma has been booked into the nearby Canadian County Jail after shooting and killing his wife, who was also a deputy in the same department.

According to Oklahoma City Police, they investigated a domestic disturbance shortly before 2 a.m. on Wednesday at 10913 SW 30th, which turned out to be a homicide.

When police arrived at the scene, Jordan Cannon was already deceased. Her husband, Vaughn Cannon, was then taken into custody. Both work as deputies at the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

Notably, Oklahoma has witnessed the highest rate of domestic violence in decades, according to a state report.

The two deputies were reportedly in a heated argument before it turned deadly, investigators said.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Vaughn Cannon, 41, has been a deputy at the department since 2021.

Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason administered the oath of office to Deputy Vaughn Cannon who comes to us from Canadian County. “We’re pleased to have a man of his experience join our team,” Amason said. pic.twitter.com/HN9IRsnN7w — Sheriff Cleveland Co (@ClevCoSheriff) March 30, 2021

Deputy kills wife in state with high rate of domestic violence

Despite being a member of the “Bible Belt”, Oklahoma’s rate of domestic violence reached a 20-year high and recorded the second-highest rate of women murdered by men in 2020, the most recent data shows.

According to a report from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation titled “Crime in Oklahoma 2020,” there were 27,089 abuses perpetrated by family members, current or former partners, and roommates reported to law enforcement.

“Everyone knows someone. So, no matter who you are, someone may be in your path that’s experienced domestic violence,” Tracey Lyall, CEO of Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS), told The Black Wall Street Times in October.