Diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, or DEI, are once again in the spotlight. With a politically charged election on the horizon, eye-catching policies are seizing the attention of some voters. Dr. Tanjia M. Coleman President of Reimagine Organization Development and Executive Women in Command is here to ensure the narrative of the work stays true to its original purpose.

Born out of the marches of the 1960s and ’70s and the subsequent demand for integration, DEI initiatives were first recognized in the ’80s. Pushed to the spotlight after George Floyd died in 2020, they are now at the forefront of most academia and business initiatives to date, or are they? Has the momentum slid backward and promises gone unkept?

“There have been reports of organizations who made significant promises after the brutal murder of George Floyd, regarding DEI, and unfortunately, not all have been kept. Now we are approaching a season where for some DEI is being politicized as the villain, and that’s just not the case,” says Dr. Tanjia M. Coleman, President of Reimagine Organization Development and Executive Women in Command.

Dr. Tanjia Coleman is an expert D&I leader, executive coach, motivational speaker and business strategist speaks at Millikin Univeristy

75% of people believe that DEI commitments made by businesses during the height of the pandemic have been abandoned, according to the latest research by Omnibus conducted by NPower’s Command shift coalition. That same percentage thinks companies are failing to employ women of color.

“Historically, women of color have sustained the lowest income levels as well as the highest rate of job losses in the United States as a whole,” adds Dr. Tanjia M. Coleman. “While there is a myriad of reasons, societal, emotional, there is another reason for the divide, and that is a lack of guidance.”

Dr. Coleman has dedicated her life to understanding and educating others on the struggles that can present in a business environment for both the employer and employee. As an acclaimed author, Dr. Coleman outlines how to navigate the obstacles and systemic roadblocks that hinder women from succeeding in today’s workplace in her latest book, Three Second World: Essentials for Engineering Your Future, an Amazon #1 best seller. Her roadmap of leadership coaching tools includes:

Training internal facilitators on assessments to help team members identify blind spots and amplify positive behavioral leadership traits.

Engaging retired team members as leadership coaches and mentors.

Internal sponsorship and mentorship programs.

Internal leadership coaching that is developed and created in-house.

Ensuring Human Resource teams are aware of your desire to be involved in any in-house leadership coaching and training programs by building relationships and staying in close communication.

“Every business has blind spots. But the path to success is taking the initial step to fix them. And even though to some they may seem like minor cracks in the walkway, for others the gaps are wide. Working together to identify those gaps will make for a more successful business,” says Dr. Tanjia M. Coleman.

To learn more about Reimagine Organization Development and Executive Women in Command, click here.