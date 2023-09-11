Listen to this article here

Known for trolling haters at every turn, Lil Nas X is ready for the world to see the real him after his new documentary premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Saturday.

“Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” takes viewers on a journey beneath the public persona of American rapper and songwriter Lil Nas X, born as Montero Lamar Hill. The film is directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada and Zac Manuel.

As the first openly gay man to earn a Country Music Association award for his genre-bending hit “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X has been the center of celebration and controversy for years.

Lil Nas X on the red carpet ahead of the premiere of “Lil Nas X: Long Live Monterro” at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Cole Burston / The Canadian Press via AP)

Now, he’s ready for fans to take a peak under the hood. The biographical film follows the star on tour and explores his journey of unapologetically embracing his identity.

“I want my fans to see the real me — I am someone who is always joking and making fun 24/7, so through this film they can take what they want to,” Nas told reporters at the red carpet in Toronto on Saturday.

Like his career, the film’s premiere wasn’t without controversy. It was delayed for roughly 20 minutes while law enforcement investigated a bomb threat at the film festival.

Judy Lung, vice president of public affairs and communications for TIFF, said the threat wasn’t directed at Nas X.

“Our standard security measures remained in place during this time and the screening commenced with a slight delay,” Lung said. “To our knowledge, this was a general threat and not directed at the film or the artist.”

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X is no stranger to standing in the spotlight as others throw shade.

He shined at a Pride month performance during the 2021 BET Awards, despite critics claiming his effort to be openly gay was an attempt to push demonic influence on youth.

He’s topped charts and trolled homophobes, like rapper Boosie badazz, who was temporarily suspended from X after making inappropriate posts about Nas X.

Ultimately, Lil Nas X’s story is one the film’s creators believe should be told.

“The fans of Nas have embraced his message about becoming that person you are meant to be, acknowledging all the parts of yourself that you love and fear,” Co-director Estrada told Reuters.