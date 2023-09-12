NLE Choppa to Set the Stage Ablaze at the 2023 VMAs

Listen to this article here

Memphis, Tennessee, has always been a hotbed for musical talent, and one of its rising stars is none other than Bryson Lashun Potts, known professionally as NLE Choppa. The young hip-hop heartthrob will set the stage ablaze at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards’ (VMAs) pre-show.

NLE Choppa Rise to Fame

NLE Choppa made his initial mark on the music scene in 2018 under the name YNR Choppa when he released his first song, “No Love Anthem.” The following year, he dropped his debut mixtape, “No Love the Takeover,” on July 22. However, his standout performance on “No Chorus Pt. 3,” a cypher-style song by his Shotta Fam collective, garnered significant attention.

In 2019, NLE Choppa released the track that would catapult him to fame: “Shotta Flow.” The song quickly went viral, amassing 10 million views on YouTube in just one month. Pitchfork even lauded his energetic delivery and dance moves in the music video, hailing it as “Song of the Day.” “Shotta Flow” eventually entered the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at number 96 and later peaking at number 36.

Breakthrough and Record Deal

The success of “Shotta Flow” sparked a bidding war among top record labels, with offers reportedly reaching $3 million. In a surprising move, NLE Choppa chose to sign with the independent distribution company UnitedMasters. UM allows him to retain control of his master recordings and publishing rights. This decision demonstrated his commitment to artistic autonomy. He’s always been protective of his brand and image, evident with his recent beef with DJ VLAD.

From Dark to Light and Me vs. Me

NLE Choppa’s artistic evolution continued with the release of “From Dark to Light” in November 2020, coinciding with his birthday. The mixtape reflected his newfound spiritual journey and was accompanied by a visually captivating cover art featuring butterflies and a rainbow.

In 2022, Choppa treated fans to his fourth mixtape, “Me vs. Me,” which featured collaborations with Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo. The release showcased his growth as an artist and solidified his presence in the hip-hop scene.

NLE Choppa Personal Life and Holistic Lifestyle

Meanwhile, NLE Choppa’s personal life has also been a subject of interest. In 2020, he welcomed his first child, a daughter named Clover Brylie Potts, which he cited as a motivating factor for positive change in his life.

He embarked on a journey of holistic living, adopting a vegan lifestyle and sharing his wellness experiences on his YouTube channel, “Awakened Choppa.”

Despite facing legal issues and controversies, including an arrest and a high-profile altercation in Santa Monica, Choppa remains focused on spreading positivity and making meaningful music. His impact on the music industry and his commitment to personal growth continue to inspire fans worldwide.

As of August 16, 2023, NLE Choppa’s personal life has seen another milestone with the birth of his second child, Chozen Wone Da’Shun Potts, marking a new chapter in his journey as an artist and a father.

What his VMAs 2023 per-show performs represents

NLE Choppa’s meteoric rise in the music industry, from his early freestyle days in Memphis to his upcoming performance at the 2023 VMAs Pre-Show, reflects not only his exceptional talent but also his unwavering commitment to his win. The MTV VMAs broadcasts live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12th at 8 PM ET/PT.