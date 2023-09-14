Listen to this article here

Hunter Biden has been indicted on federal gun charges as of Thursday, September 14, 2023.

The charges stem from a 2018 incident in which Hunter Biden purchased a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver at a gun shop in Wilmington, Delaware. On the firearms form, he falsely stated that he was not a user of or addicted to any illegal drugs. However, Hunter Biden has since acknowledged that he was a drug addict at the time of the purchase.

The indictment was handed down by a federal grand jury in Delaware. It charges Biden with three counts: making false statements on a federal firearms form, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of a firearm while using a narcotic.

The false statements charge alleges that Biden lied on a form when he purchased the gun, stating that he was not using illegal drugs.

The possession of a firearm by a prohibited person charge alleges that Biden was prohibited from possessing a gun because he had a history of drug abuse. The possession of a firearm while using a narcotic charge alleges that Biden possessed the gun while he was using a narcotic.

Hunter Biden, on the South Lawn of the White House in 2022.Demetrius Freeman / The Washington Post via Getty Images file.

Biden’s lawyers have not yet commented on the indictment.

The indictment is the latest development in a long-running investigation into Hunter Biden’s finances. The investigation was opened in 2018, the year before Joe Biden announced his candidacy for president.

The investigation has focused on Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and China. It has also examined his tax returns and his use of drugs.

The indictment is a major development in the investigation, which has been a steady source of controversy, and it has been relentlessly weaponized by Republicans to attack President Biden and his son.

With Republicans in charge of the House as of January 2023, however, GOP Speaker McCarthy appears determined to link the president’s behavior to his son’s ahead of the 2024 election.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

The case is scheduled to go to trial in January 2024.