Contract talks that could end the Hollywood writers strike are set to resume next week, studios announced Thursday.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the industry’s studios, streaming services and production companies in union negotiations, said in a statement that they had reached out to the Writers Guild of America on Wednesday and the two sides agreed to resume negotiations next week.

The Hollywood writers strike, which began on May 1, is Tinseltown’s first major labor action in 15 years.

The WGA is seeking higher pay, better residuals, and more control over how their work is used in new media. The AMPTP has said that it is willing to negotiate, but that it cannot meet all of the WGA’s demands.

The WGA represents over 11,000 television and film writers.

BURBANK, CA – MAY 10: A T.V. writer Courtney Perdue, 34, joins Writers Guild of America strikers rally in front of Disney, Burbank, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

“Every member company of the AMPTP is committed and eager to reach a fair deal, and to working together with the WGA to end the strike,” the statement said.

The two sides have been meeting off and on since the strike began, but they have been unable to reach an agreement.

There are no talks yet planned to settle the actors strike.

Writers have been on strike for 4 1/2 months over issues including pay, job security and regulating the use of artificial intelligence.

The latest round of talks will be the first since August 5.

A previous attempt to restart talks fell flat. The two sides had a handful of meetings in mid-August, including one that included the heads of Disney, Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery.

But writers said that after exchanging contract proposals, “they were met with a lecture about how good their single and only counteroffer was,” and the talks trailed off.

Members of the Writers Guild union protest outside the Netflix headquarters near Union Square on Wednesday May 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

California lawmakers on Thursday voted to allow striking workers to claim unemployment benefits.

If signed by Newsom, the bill would benefit Southern California hotel workers along with the striking actors and screenwriters.

It is unclear whether the resumption of talks will lead to a resolution of the strike. However, the fact that both sides are willing to come back to the table is a positive sign.

The Hollywood writers strike has had a significant impact on the entertainment industry. Production on many television shows and movies has been delayed or canceled. The strike has also cost the industry millions of dollars.