Colorado Buffaloes are on another level and it’s all because of “Coach Prime” Deion Sanders.

With the touch of King Midas, the foresight of Nostradamus and infectious Ali Bomaye confidence, Coach Prime continues to break records by producing and keeping receipts one historic win at a time.

In the double-overtime victory against Colorado State, which ended in the early hours of Sunday in most of the country, drew 9.3 million viewers to make it the most-watched late-night college football game ever on ESPN.

Coach Deion Sanders’ Colorado team did not kick off until after 10 p.m. ET and did not secure the victory until about 2:30 a.m.

Still, it was ESPN’s fifth-most-watched regular-season game ever on the network for any time slot. That broadcast window for ESPN college football averaged about 1.7 million viewers last year.

Coach Sanders is having a LeBron Jamesian economic impact

According to Forbes, Coach Prime has brought as much as $17 million to the Boulder economy with each sold-out home game, according to the Visit Boulder Convention of Visitors Bureau’s estimates.

“God wouldn’t relocate me to something that was successful,” he said. “That don’t make sense, do it? He had to find the most disappointing and the most difficult task.”

His comments echoed similar remarks he told the network last year after accepting the position at Jackson State. Sanders was asked why he took the role, he replied, “I truly believe with all my heart and soul that God called me collect and I had to accept the charges.”

Greatness runs in the family

Through three starts, his QB son Shedeur has thrown for 1,251 yards and 10 touchdowns to just one interception. The junior has quickly emerged as a Heisman Trophy candidate, and it’s only a matter of time until he dazzles on Sunday gridirons.

Colorado’s Shilo Sanders runs back an interception for a touchdown against Colorado State during the game in Boulder on Saturday. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer

Shilo Sanders had an interception that he returned 80 yards for a touchdown to get the scoring started. Named the Pac-12 defensive player of the week, he also forced a fumble and finished with four tackles for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Colorado Buffaloes and Coach Sanders are roaming to the bank

Deion Sanders recently launched a line of custom sunglasses with Blenders Eyewear.



So when the Colorado St. head coach commented on him wearing them during interviews, Sanders took advantage.



Coach Prime handed them out to the entire team, which went viral on social media. And… pic.twitter.com/3kw9tPpYGQ — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 16, 2023

Coach Sanders cashed in on his feud with rival Colorado coach Jay Norvell after his line of custom sunglasses racked up $1.2 million in sales last Friday alone.

No. 19 Colorado’s first two games under Sanders were carried by Fox, with both slotted into the network’s Big Noon game.

The Buffaloes’ victories over TCU and Nebraska averaged about 8 million viewers for Fox.

The undefeated Colorado Buffaloes face No. 10 Oregon on Saturday in a highly anticipated matchup scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ABC.