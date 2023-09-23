Listen to this article here

The #19 Colorado Buffaloes roamed to the #10 Oregon Ducks on Saturday afternoon for a highly anticipated matchup. In the end, it would be the Ducks who would emerge victorious in a dominant win with little drama.

The day before, Coach Prime seemed thankful for a win he already believed would come, however, the day’s events would turn out ugly for his squad.

Prior to the Oregon Ducks taking the field, their head coach prepared them for “wins,” not “Hollywood.”

Oregon head coach with some fighting words about Colorado pregame:



"They're fighting for clicks, we're fighting for wins. This game ain't gonna be played in Hollywood, it's gonna be played on grass…"

Minutes before the kickoff, the Sandersified Oregon Ducks mascot literally lost his head before smashing a flimsy “PRIME” clock.

Perhaps foreshadowing forthcoming events, not only did the mascot turn up but so did the Oregon Ducks squad.

Prior to kickoff, Oregon Ducks OG’s were fired up after circulating a video of Colorado players walking atop the home team’s “O” midfield.

Run it up on these fools! https://t.co/IEKtzDmXKr — DeForest Buckner (@DeForestBuckner) September 23, 2023

Led by Coach Prime on the sideline and his QB son Shedeur in the huddle, the hottest team in American sports soon fizzled out to the field at Autzen Stadium.

According to Bleacher Report, one player was called out for scuffing the logo with his foot.

Colorado Buffaloes never stood a chance

As a -21 underdog against a true college football powerhouse, expectations for Colorado were already cautiously measured.

Hours before the matchup, ESPN College Gameday experts unilaterally chose the Ducks to overtake the charging Buffaloes.

GameDay crew picks are in. Guest picker Vince Vaughn is the only one taking the Buffs over the Ducks. pic.twitter.com/vZvrmVTP5H — Max Torres (@mtorressports) September 23, 2023

The Ducks (4-0) had won eight of nine in the series since the Buffaloes (3-1) joined the Pac-12.

Oregon Ducks put a hurtin’ on the Colorado Buffaloes

While no one saw a blow-out coming, minus the rare dual-threat Travis Hunter to combat the Oregon Ducks, Shedeur and his Buffaloes struggled to advance the ball for the entire game.

At the end of the gridiron game, Oregon Ducks prevailed without much challenge. As the Buffaloes no longer roam the college football landscape undefeated, only time will tell if Coach Prime can wrangle his squad back to winning ways.

Regardless of the pummeling loss and national naysayers, Coach Prime and his Buffaloes will have an opportunity to face off against the USC Trojans back home at September 30 at 12 p.m.