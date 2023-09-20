ATLANTA, Ga. — The 6th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic Weekend, hosted by The Miguel Wilson Collection, is set to dazzle from Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8.

A Weekend to Remember

This weekend of culture and class starts with a Welcome Party at The Starling Hotel on October 6. It continues with the Polo & Pumps Day Party and Cocktails & Cigars Under The Stars at The Starling Hotel on October 7. The highlight is the 6th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic at The Horse Maison at Bouckaert Farm on Sunday.

Atlanta Fashion and Polo Classic

Miguel Wilson, the visionary behind the Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic, reflects on the event’s remarkable journey, saying, “

“When I created this event six years ago, I knew that it was different and it would become something special,” said Miguel Wilson, founder of the Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic.

“What I did not know was the amount of people that would support us, not just in and around Atlanta but across the country. Every year, we have so many people who fly into Atlanta just for this event, and due to the support, we were able to expand from just a one-day event to an entire weekend.”

Photo courtesy of Miguel Wilson Collection

Where Culture and Class Connect

The Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic has evolved into an all-inclusive VIP experience featuring a plethora of events throughout the weekend.

Guests at the 6th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic can anticipate a feast for the senses. They will also delight in a range of offerings, including complimentary gourmet food options and signature cocktails. They can relax in party tents, groove to live music, and unwind in cigar lounges. The event also features two thrilling polo games, captivating equestrian exhibitions, and a stunning fashion experience. Guests are encouraged to wear are elegantly adorned in their finest derby attire.

Renowned chefs, Chef X and Chef Phil, will craft the culinary delights for the occasion.

A Star-Studded Lineup

This year’s special guests are an illustrious lineup, including 2x Emmy award-winning syndicated radio host Ryan Cameron, Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, reality star Martell Holt from OWN’s Love & Marriage Huntsville, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson from HGTV’s Married to Real Estate, FOX 5 DC Correspondent Guy Lambert, Peter Thomas from RHOA, actor Michael “Bolo” Bolwaire from BET’s All The Queen’s Men, former NFL player JaMarcus Russell of the Oakland Raiders, Stevie Baggs Jr, Jackie Patterson, Palmer Williams, and King Yahweh.

Fashion and Polo Classic with a Purpose

Beyond the glamour and excitement, the 6th Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic serves a noble cause. All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the Ride to the Olympics Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing opportunities for children interested in equestrian activities, particularly those facing socio-economic barriers.

Bentley Atlanta has been a steadfast title sponsor of Miguel Wilson’s vision and the Ride to the Olympics Foundation since day one.

Additionally, The Corbett Group, an Atlanta-based firm specializing in water and wastewater projects, joins as a primary sponsor for this year’s Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic. Partnerships with Fulton County Arts & Culture (FACE), S. Royal Vodka, and La Fete Wine Co. further enrich this extraordinary weekend of fashion, polo, and philanthropy.