The eight-time Grammy winning Usher is set to perform during February’s Super Bowl LVIII, the NFL announced Sunday.

Usher shared the news on his Instagram account in a video featuring NFL Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders.

“Coach Prime” was the one who originally revealed the breaking news to Usher in the video. Another video featuring Kim Kardashian was also used to promote the ATLien’s historic announcement.

Ursher on Super Bowl LVIII: “Honor of a lifetime”

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher said in an NFL release announcing the selection. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Super Bowl LVIII will be at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. The game and halftime show will air on CBS, and the halftime show is being sponsored by Apple Music.

Roc Boys In The House Tonight

After a lifetime on stages and a summer of seeing his wife run the world in the Renaissance World Tour, Jay-Z knows what a good show is supposed to look and feel like. Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is helping to produce the halftime show.

Sunday’s announcement was co-signed by Hov, who called Usher “the ultimate artist and showman.”

“Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul,” Jay-Z said in the NFL’s release.

“His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic,” remarked Jay-Z on the Super Bowl LVIII.

The NFL has not yet commented if any other artists or special guests will join Usher.

Usher previously appeared as a guest during the Black Eyed Peas’ halftime show in 2011.

Rihanna’s halftime show during Super Bowl LVII was the most-watched halftime performance of all time, according to the NFL.

Photo Courtesy: TODAY.

How can I see it live in person?

Tickets to Super Bowl LVIII are not released for sale to the general public, according to Ticketmaster. Instead, the tickets are distributed to the teams competing in the game and the team hosting. The individual teams then distribute the tickets.

Ticketmaster does sell a variety of VIP packages online, which are available for purchase.