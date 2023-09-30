Listen to this article here

As Democrats tried to delay a House vote on a short-term spending bill, Republicans have accused Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) of intentionally pulling a fire alarm in a House building.

Bowman “pulled a fire alarm in Cannon this morning,” a spokesperson for the Republican-controlled Administration Committee told Politico Saturday afternoon. “An investigation into why it was pulled is underway.”

Bowman, a progressive member of the “Squad” is currently in his second term in Congress. The Cannon building houses the offices of Congress-members.

Bowman’s office suggested the action was unintentional but admitted it happened, according to NBC News.

“Congressman Bowman did not realize he would trigger a building alarm as he was rushing to make an urgent vote,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The Congressman regrets any confusion.”

Rep. Bowman is a former middle school teacher and principal.

With less than 12 hours before a deadline to fund the government passes, which would cause a government shutdown, Republicans passed a 45-day temporary spending bill that now goes to the Senate.

The stopgap spending bill would maintain funding for critical government agencies and programs through mid-November and provide disaster relief funding. The bill, however, doesn’t provide additional aid to Ukraine, a key demand from Democrats in the House and a majority of Senators.

When pressed by Republicans to choose between supporting Ukraine or keeping funding open for U.S. military personnel, they caved. The measure passed 335-91, with more Democrats supporting it than Republicans.

If the investigation into Bowman finds him guilty, it could lead to severe consequences.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has feuded with Bowman in the past. She compared the accusation of Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulling a fire alarm to Donald Trump’s attempt to delay the certification of votes for the 2020 presidential election.

Among his 91 indictments related to various alleged crimes, Trump faces charges of obstructing an official proceeding. The investigation into Bowman is ongoing.

Bowman’s Washington office did not immediately respond to a Black Wall Street Times request for comment.