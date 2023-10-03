Listen to this article here

It is hard to believe the three biggest stars of this generation- Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Lebron James have never shared the court on the Olympic stage.

That could all change next summer at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. The three most dominant players of this generation could share the court on the Olympic stage for the first and last time.

Durant and Curry have confirmed they would like to play, while James has expressed interest. This would be Curry’s first time competing in the Olympics.

With the three of them at the forefront, this could be those most star-studded team since the ‘Dream Team’ in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain, and the ‘Redeem Team’ in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China.

Will Lebron James join Kevin Durant and Steph Curry?

Several other stars expressed interest, which would add depth to the team to help them make a run for their 5th consecutive gold medal. Kawhi Leonard said he would play, if asked to join. Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker and Damian Lillard are a few of the names that have circulated to be a part of the roster, too. Joel Embiid, the 2023 MVP, has options to play for the USA, France or Cameroon Olympic teams, respectively.

Lebron James is entering his 21st season. When asked about the toll playing would have on his body, he did not seem concerned, considering the depth the team would have.

Lakers’ LeBron James says he’s interested in playing for USA Basketball at 2024 Paris Olympics: “I don’t think it would be too much of a physical toll. I wouldn’t have to do much. Rebound a little bit. Pass a little bit. Defend. Block some shots.” pic.twitter.com/Pq733mNlz0 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 2, 2023

Tough selection process

There are plentiful options of players for the USA Basketball Team to choose from, but with only 12 spots on the roster, some of the NBA’s current or budding stars could potentially be left off the roster:

Jimmy Butler – Jimmy has put on a clinic in the playoffs the past few years, leading his team to two finals appearances in the last four seasons. His position is stacked on the team, but he has proven himself to be a clutch player and should absolutely make the roster.

Tyrese Haliburton- He is a young star and has shown potential to be a big name in the years to come. He is coming off a season where he averaged 20 and 10, while shooting 40% beyond the arc. It would be a shame to leave off this young star.

Anthony Edwards – Edwards was the front man for the 2023 USA Men’s Basketball team. Despite the teams’ shortcomings, Edwards played a pivotal role throughout the tournament. Not to mention, he averaged just under 25 points a game during the season.

Mikal Bridges- Bridges can stretch the floor, and his presence would take off some of the weight of the elder statesmen in Durant, James and Curry. He is an excellent defender and a quality shooter and would be a solid addition to come off the bench.

Zion Williamson- Despite his lack of playing time in the 2023 season, he is still a force to reckon with – when he is healthy- there is no doubt the team would benefit from his strength, power and athleticism. Williamson can have a spot if he stays healthy and have a productive year.

We’ll have to wait and see

There are many more names that could be listed, including some of the players from the 2023 USA Basketball Team.

However, the players listed above will likely be the last selected or act as reserve players.

Ultimately, the 2024 Olympic roster has amazing potential, and should be the gold medal favorite if Lebron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant are on the team.