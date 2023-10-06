Listen to this article here

Mel Tucker will not be participating in an upcoming hearing due to a “serious medical condition.

On September 10, 2023, Tucker, the now-former head football coach at Michigan State University (MSU), was suspended by the university pending an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.

The allegations were made by Brenda Tracy, a prominent sexual assault survivor and national advocate who provided training to MSU football players.

Tucker has denied the allegations, saying that the phone sex call with Tracy was consensual. However, Tracy has said that she was uncomfortable with the call and that she did not consent to it.

On September 27, 2023, MSU fired Mel Tucker for violating the university’s sexual misconduct policy.

Moreover, Tucker appealed the decision, and a hearing was scheduled for October 5 – 6, 2023.

However, on October 5, 2023, Tucker’s attorney, Jennifer Belveal, sent a letter to MSU President Teresa Woodruff and the Board of Trustees informing them that Tucker would not be able to participate in the hearing due to a “serious medical condition.”

The letter did not disclose the nature of the medical condition.

Tucker’s absence means that he will not have an opportunity to personally defend himself against the allegations. It also means that the university will not be able to question him about the allegations.

The hearing proceeded without Tucker, and on October 6, 2023, the hearing officer issued a ruling upholding MSU’s decision to fire Tucker.

The hearing officer found that Tucker had violated the university’s sexual misconduct policy by engaging in “unwelcome sexual conduct” with Tracy.

Tucker has appealed the hearing officer’s ruling, and the case is now before the MSU Board of Trustees. It is unclear when the board will issue a decision.

Tucker’s attorney has not disclosed the nature of Tucker’s medical condition.

The future is uncertain for Mel Tucker.

Further, he is currently appealing the MSU Board of Trustees’ decision to uphold his termination. If the board upholds the decision, Tucker will be out of a job.

Even if the board overturns the decision, Tucker’s career may have been irreparably damaged.

Mel Tucker has not been convicted of any crime, and he has denied the allegations of sexual harassment.