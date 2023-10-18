Listen to this article here

Jeannie Mai, former co-host of “The Reel” and Jeezy, a rap legend, who share a one-year-old daughter together, Monaco Mai-Jenkins, have reportedly divorced.

After two years of appearing as happy newlyweds, another one of America’s favorite couples have called it quits.

Mai took to Instagram to express herself, “Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal.”

After trying to cope from her ex-filing divorce, Mai is starting to prioritize herself.

As of now, Jeezy has no intentions of ever rekindling things, stating in the court filing that “the marriage is irretrievably broken” and “there is no hope for reconciliation.”

Jeezy is hoping that the two of them can split custody of their daughter on a “temporary and permanent basis.”

The document claimed that the “final decision-making” will “be established in accordance with the best interests of the child as determined by the court.”

Mai appeared on Sherri Shepherd’s Show, publicly addressing her divorce from Jeezy, saying, “It takes daily to sit and be quiet in your thoughts.”

Mai continued with, “You give God your pain and he will give you his power. Just taking it day by day. And turning off everything really helps. I turned to the voices that I needed to hear, that’s me and the truth.”

Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy (birth name: Jay Wayne Jenkins) STEFANIE KEENAN/GETTY IMAGES FOR GOLD HOUSE.

Despite Jeezy filing for divorce, they still reside in the same household.

According to TMZ, the two of them do not specifically interact together, only crossing paths with one another in transition. Both individuals are expressing that their main focus is Monaco.

Rumors of infidelity were circulating about the split. However, additional detail stated that it was because of “certain family values and differences.” An insider told Entertainment Tonight, “They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren’t being completely met.”

While the two already separated, the filing was done in the Fulton County Superior Court and a prenup was put in place.