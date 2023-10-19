Listen to this article here

Atlanta hip hop legends T.I. and Gucci Mane have ended a beef at The Tabernacle on Tuesday (Oct. 17), a special day for Guwop as it represents 1017 Brick Squad.

According to VIBE, the rivalry began in 2012 due to T.I.’s close relationship with Jeezy, another former opponent of Gucci.

The “So Icy” East Atlanta Santa released a Snowman diss track “Truth” that year and mentioned The King.

TIP and Gucci Laflare once disputed who invented trap music

VIBE reported the two went back and forth a few years later after Guwop claimed he invented trap music. “Ok,so…. AGAIN for the slow ones in the back… August 19th, 2003 Birth of Trap Muzik & Only fools dispute facts!!!”

TIP later replied in an Instagram post. “FOH wit that Christopher Columbus a**… ‘Look what I discovered, even though they was already here a** sh*t!!!!’ WITCHO GOOD CAPPIN A**.”

Hip hop is better when rappers are alive

While the inventor can be debated, their unified impact cannot. It has the potential to have ripple effects in a genre and city where words can have deadly consequences.

Though the story of hip hop cannot be told without mentioning its fallen spitters gone too soon by gun violence, seeing two respected street legends end a feud may be the impetus for younger emcees to do the same.

Gucci Mane squashes beef for the second time in ATL

Gucci and Jeezy squashed their beef in one of the most memorable nights in hip hop history.

Jeezy and Gucci Mane. November 2020. (Christian Google)

Smack dab in the middle of the 2020 pandemic, everything stood still one night in Magic City.

On Nov. 19, 2020, Jeezy and Gucci Mane would have a VERZUZ battle for the ages

It was a night filled with classic storytelling, palpable tension, and the uncompromising bravado hip hop heads have loved since its founding 50 years ago.

In historic public displays of unity, Black men publicly coming together is a welcomed sight, reflecting the personal growth of T.I., Jeezy, and Gucci Mane.

The 1017 show was in support of his newest album Breath Of Fresh Air.

BRRR!